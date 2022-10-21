Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: World Series tickets already selling out with Houston 2 wins away

The club also made vouchers for the Minute Maid Park watch parties for Games 3, 4, and potentially 5.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just because the Astros are away on business doesn't mean fans at home won't get to cheer on the team in the biggest way possible.

The ballclub is making vouchers available for Minute Maid Park watch parties for the American League Championship Series road games.

The 'Stros didn't stop there. Ignoring any risk of a jinx while up 2-0 in the ALCS, they made some highly-coveted tickets available.

Here some notes fans should know heading into a potentially-historic weekend in Houston sports history.

Juice Box open for ALCS Games 3, 4, and possibly 5

ALCS tickets at Minute Maid Park for just $1?! There is going to be a catch, though.

The Astros won't be on the field in person, and you're going to have to settle on directing your eyes to the fourth-largest videoboard in the majors.

Yes, like in postseasons past, Houston's road playoff matchups going forward will have a watch-party component in play.

The club announced the watch parties for the next three ALCS games, the third of which may not even have to be played.

It'll cost fans $1 to get in, with vouchers required for purchase in advanced at the team's Watch Party admission page. Most importantly, all proceeds benefit The Astros Foundation.

Where will fans get to sit? The team said general admission seating will be in the lower bowl. You may enter through the South Home Plate, Left Field, and Left Center Gates beginning two hours before first pitch.

A street fest is also being offered, with live music, food trucks, yard games, and more. Concession stands inside MMP will also be open for food and beverage purchases.

Here is the Watch Party schedule:

Game 3 : Saturday, Oct. 22. Party starts at 2 p.m. for 4:07 p.m. first pitch

: Saturday, Oct. 22. Party starts at 2 p.m. for 4:07 p.m. first pitch Game 4 : Sunday, Oct. 23. Party starts at 4 p.m. for 6:07 p.m. first pitch

: Sunday, Oct. 23. Party starts at 4 p.m. for 6:07 p.m. first pitch Game 5*: Monday, Oct. 24. Party starts at TBD for either a 3:07 p.m. or 6:07 p.m. first pitch

For parking, fans can use the North and South Diamond Lots for $15.

Going, going gone: World Series tickets snatched up just as soon as they were available

Before the ALCS started on Wednesday, no one knew how the series would shape up early on.

But after two wins at home by the Astros, we're here talking about World Series tickets. Seriously.

The club opened up sales for four home games, including two pending contests, for the world championship round.

While we wish we could tell you that plenty of tickets are left, the Astros' website showed no available sections for any of the games, as of Friday afternoon.

So, that means the secondary market may be the play for those who want a piece of the World Series action. One website had Game 1 standing room-only tickets for as low as $389 each, not including fees.

Of course, if things go south and the 'Stros somehow wind up falling short of the World Series, ticket-buyers who purchased from the Astros website, as well as reseller sites, will have their money refunded. If the Astros are World Series-bound but won't need to play those pending home games, ticket-buyers for those games would be refunded as well.

For what it's worth, the same reselling website has World Series tickets available for Yankee home games.

The World Series, with or without the Astros, begins Friday, Oct. 28.

2022 AL Championship Series: Astros lead 2-0

Game 1 : Astros 4, Yankees 2

: Astros 4, Yankees 2 Game 2 : Astros 3, Yankees 2

: Astros 3, Yankees 2 Game 3 : at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

More Astros 2022 postseason stories: