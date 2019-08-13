Nearly a fifth of Houston Fire Dept. trucks running with broken A/C

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Fleet Management Department says 17 percent of the fire department vehicles are currently running with broken air conditioners.The temperatures recorded inside some of those trucks have read 100, 105 and 107 degrees."This is not an 'I'd like to have.' This is a 'must have,'" said Marty Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.Inside Station 82 on Houston's southwest side, firefighters are using a reserve engine that has not had A/C for the eight months it's been assigned to them.Their normal engine was damaged when a driver hit their truck back in December.Assistant Fire Chief Ruy Lozano said they have already made more than 200 A/C repairs on their vehicles this year."As quick as we repair some of the old ones, they break again," said Lozano.He told ABC13 Eyewitness News all city-owned vehicles, including fire engines and ladder trucks, are sent to the Fleet Maintenance Department for repair work."We're doing everything we can to identify the situation and they brought in more vendors to assist with the already full capacity of what's going on with FMD," said LozanoLancton has a different solution."We believe you need to reorganize the maintenance depot, put it back within the fire department. It is more efficient, it is more cost effective," Lancton explained.He wants total control over fire department vehicles, in the hands of the fire department."So we can ensure that the right apparatus and the right things are getting fixed, Lancton added.There is no timeline for when Station 82 will get their engine back from the FMD, but they tell us they won't turn the reserve engine away because they're worried they'll end up with a replacement that is worse.