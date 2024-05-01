Crews face 'challenging water conditions' amid day 2 of search for missing person in Lake Houston

The search for a missing person continues near the San Jacinto River Dam on Wednesday after a boat reportedly capsized in Lake Houston on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a missing boater in Lake Houston reached its second day on Wednesday, but crews are said to be experiencing challenges in the water.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a boat capsized at about 4:43 p.m. on Tuesday. The Houston Fire Department first called the operation a water rescue at the Alexander Deussen Park on Sonnier Street.

Officers and fire crews responded to the San Jacinto River Dam near Eisenhower Park and rescued one person. A second boater, however, remains missing.

Search efforts were called off late Tuesday due to the current being too strong to put a boat or diver near the capsized vessel, officials said.

On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the search for the second person was ongoing but emphasized "challenging water conditions" due to water release from the dam.

An initial report stated three boats were involved in an incident. Authorities have since only mentioned the two people involved - the one rescued and the one currently missing.