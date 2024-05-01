Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable hits bicyclist with patrol car

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist has been injured in a collision with a law enforcement patrol car in Tomball.

The accident happened at about 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, but preliminary information from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is that a deputy struck a person riding a bicycle at an intersection.

"The patrol car was traveling west on Medical Complex Drive, and had a green light, it appears to us, although the investigation is still ongoing. The bicyclist ran the red light going south on Highway 249 Business," Capt. James Blackledge of the Pct. 4 Constable's Office said. "There was impact there. The pedestrian was thrown off the bike and onto the car, and rolled on the ground."

The bicyclist was described as a man in his 70s. He was flown to the hospital by Life Flight in unknown condition.

