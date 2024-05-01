13 Alert Traffic: Overturned concrete mixer affecting feeder along W. Sam Houston Toll Road at Clay

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned concrete mixer is blocking the West Sam Houston Toll Road at Clay Road exit in northwest Houston, and it's expected to be a while before it clears.

The crash is on the feeder road. It may also take a long time to clean up because a light pole was knocked down.

SkyEye was over the area around lunchtime, where emergency responders surrounded the vehicle.

ABC13 reached out to officials for further information, but received few details.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured.

