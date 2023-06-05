18-year-old charged in missing 14-year-old's murder after being accused of another killing, HPD says

The Advenir at the Med Center apartment complex became a crime scene on Thursday after police say a man trying to stop car burglars was killed.

Carlos Lugo's body was found with gunshot wounds in a field nearly a month after he reportedly went missing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man is facing another murder charge months after authorities found a missing teenager's body in a field back in February.

Zourian Stephon was already in custody, sitting in the Harris County Jail for an unrelated killing, when he was charged on June 3 with Carlos Lugo's murder.

The 14-year-old's body was found on Feb. 4 at 2000 Firnat Street after a weekslong search.

"The body was in a state of decomposition," Houston police said in a news release.

Lugo was reported missing on Jan. 23 after his mother said she last saw him on Jan. 21, when she dropped him off at a friend's apartment on Tidwell.

Lugo was allegedly Lewis' co-conspirator during an attempted car theft with a group of teens that turned deadly in November, according to investigators.

According to details ABC13 learned in court, Lewis and three teen suspects were in an apartment complex parking lot near the South Loop, checking cars for unlocked doors, then going through the vehicles that were left open.

Lewis is accused of killing a man who tried to stop the teens from breaking into his girlfriend's vehicle at Buffalo Speedway on Nov. 17, 2022.

Lewis allegedly told family members, while he was in jail on a misdemeanor evading charge, that Lugo was talking to police.

On Jan. 13, Lewis was released from jail. Eight days later, Lugo's mother reported him missing.

