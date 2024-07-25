Husband charged in wife's murder after she was found shot to death in driveway, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is behind bars accused of killing his wife during an argument on Wednesday in southeast Houston.
Houston Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a home on Ledge Street at about 4:45 p.m.
At the scene, police found an unresponsive woman with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the driveway. Paramedics arrived and pronounced her dead.
HPD said a suspect, identified as 57-year-old Juan J. Mares-Chaves, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
Mares-Chaves told law enforcement he shot his wife after arguing with her.
A murder charge was filed against Mares-Chaves, and he was booked into the Harris County Jail.
Police said the 57-year-old woman's identity is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.