17-year-old accused of killing man who confronted car burglars is also linked to 14-year-old's death

Houston police arrested Zourian Lewis more than three months after Arne Richardson was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Buffalo Speedway.

Zourian Stephon Lewis was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in a double shooting on Nov. 17, 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old arrested in the death of a man, who tried to stop a group of teens who broke into his girlfriend's car, is being linked to a 14-year-old alleged co-conspirator's killing.

Houston police said Zourian Lewis was taken into custody Thursday, more than three months after his alleged involvement in 36-year-old Arne Richardson's murder back on Nov. 17, 2022.

According to police, Richardson was shot and killed as he stepped in to stop a group of car burglars in the Advenir at the Med Center apartment complex on Buffalo Speedway near the South Loop. Richardson's girlfriend was also shot and injured during the ordeal.

Police called out to the public multiple times to identify a person in a lime green hooded sweater, whom they believe opened fire on the couple.

On Friday, Lewis appeared before a judge, who set bond at $500,000, which was 10 times more than what prosecutors requested.

The judge in Harris County Probable Cause Court read out details leading to the teenager's arrest, including a part describing how a 14-year-old known to Lewis, referred to in court as "C.L.", gave info to police about the original killing.

Court documents read in court went on to state that Lewis allegedly had some role in the 14-year-old's disappearance and shooting death, in which shell casings found near the younger boy's body match those found at the Advenir shooting.

Lewis is charged with only Richardson's murder at this point.

