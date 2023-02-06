Body found shot to death in N. Houston identified as 14-year-old boy missing for 2 weeks, HPD says

An autopsy revealed the 14-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to HPD. He was last seen by family on Jan. 21 after he was dropped off at an apartment on Tidwell.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body found in north Houston has been positively identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for over two weeks, according to police.

Officials with Texas EquuSearch found a body in the 2000 block of Firnat on Houston's northside around 11 a.m. on Saturday, not far from where 14-year-old Carlos Lugo was last seen.

Paramedics responded to the scene after the body was found and pronounced the victim dead. Houston police said the body was in a state of decomposition.

The victim was later identified as Carlos, who was last seen by family members on Jan. 21 after he was dropped off at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Tidwell. He was reported missing on Jan. 23.

An autopsy revealed Carlos suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to HPD.

Investigators said it is unknown when the shooting occurred. There is no known suspect(s) or motive in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

