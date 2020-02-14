houston roughnecks

Why Houston was the best pick to host the XFL's inaugural Championship Game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- XFL commissioner Oliver Luck announced Thursday that the 2020 inaugural XFL Championship Game will be held right here in H-Town.

The 40,000-seat TDECU Stadium at the University of Houston is hosting the title matchup between the West and East playoff champions on Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m. The game will air live on ESPN.

READ MORE: Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game

But why was Houston the choice for the big game?

ABC13's Joe Gleason sat down with Luck and Houston Roughnecks president Bryan Michael Cooper to discuss the big decision.

Luck says the decision was based on the way Houston has gotten excited for championships in the city in the past, like previous Super Bowls, NCAA Final Fours, and more.

"This was a good decision by us, I think, but a great decision for the Harris County and Houston area," Luck told ABC13.

Of course, we don't know yet if our home team will make it to the championship game, but we've got our fingers crossed!

"The way the Roughnecks are playing, they could have a pretty good shot to be in that game," Luck said.

To see Joe's full conversation with Luck and Cooper, watch the video above!

The Houston Roughnecks take on the St. Louis BattleHawks this Sunday at 5 p.m. at TDECU Stadium.

The game will honor local first responders.

You can get tickets for as low as $24 at xfl.com.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

GET MORE ON THE XFL'S HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS!

Fans show up big for Roughnecks as they make XFL debut
EMBED More News Videos

Fans proved there's plenty of room in Houston for two football teams!


This Roughnecks star's moving interview made him a top trend
EMBED More News Videos

His name is Nick Holley, and his journey to overcome what could have been career-ending injuries is going to inspire you



Meet the the Roughnecks' prankster, Banda-loving kicker
EMBED More News Videos

Castillo will be introducing the team to fans in English and Spanish on Saturday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughnecksgamesfootballsportsxfl
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
XFL lays off all employees and has no plans for 2021 season
Roughnecks quarterback headed to the NFL
XFL season canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News