Houston Roughnecks take on Memphis Showboats in season finale, winner gets No. 1 pick in UFL draft

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks take on the Memphis Showboats in a pivotal regular-season finale at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Sunday evening.

Houston currently sits at 1-8, while Memphis maintains an identical record heading into Week 10.

The game marks Houston's second encounter with Memphis this season. In Week 1, the Roughnecks dropped their season opener, 18-12, at Rice Stadium on March 31.

As for Week 10's matchup, the winner obtains the No. 1 pick of the upcoming 2025 United Football League Draft. Furthermore, the winner will receive the first pick in every round of the draft!

Houston's final game of the UFL regular season will start at 6 p.m.