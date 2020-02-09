sports

Roughnecks win big in their XFL debut in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 18,000 people came out to watch the Houston Roughnecks shine in their XFL opener against the LA Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on Saturday.

The Roughnecks' quarterback PJ Walker threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns.

His first pass was a perfect throw to a wide open Cam Phillips who then tossed the football in the stands.

ABC13 caught up with the fan, Eddie Pellon, who ended up having to give the ball back.

"The ball was coming. I had to go after it!" Pellon said. "I saw him throw it. It was phenomenal. Awesome experience. This place is great."

The Roughnecks routed the Wildcats, 37-17.

The next game is Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. versus the St. Louis Battlehawks.





RELATED:

Houston's XFL team names June Jones as head coach
Houston Roughnecks introduced as the city's XFL team name
ABC's slate of XFL games revealed for 2020 rebooted season

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonottsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
Roughnecks player gears-up to greet fans at league opener
UFC president Dana White labels Houston as a 'fight town'
Who is Robert Covington? Welcome back newest Rocket
Sickle cell trait: What every athlete needs to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shoots, kills customer at sports bar: HCSO
Halle Berry among stars at UFC fight in Houston
Student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for Oscars
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Breezy and warm Sunday with scattered rain
Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in NW Houston
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
University of Houston opens free food pantry to students
2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
Family begs for the safe return of their beloved horses
Major crash kills grandfather, critically injures firefighter
More TOP STORIES News