Roughnecks win big in their XFL debut in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 18,000 people came out to watch the Houston Roughnecks shine in their XFL opener against the LA Wildcats at TDECU Stadium on Saturday.The Roughnecks' quarterback PJ Walker threw for 274 yards and four touchdowns.His first pass was a perfect throw to a wide open Cam Phillips who then tossed the football in the stands.ABC13 caught up with the fan, Eddie Pellon, who ended up having to give the ball back."The ball was coming. I had to go after it!" Pellon said. "I saw him throw it. It was phenomenal. Awesome experience. This place is great."The Roughnecks routed the Wildcats, 37-17.The next game is Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. versus the St. Louis Battlehawks.