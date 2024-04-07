Injury-riddled Roughnecks lose a nail-biter on the road vs DC Defenders

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks remain winless in the rebranded United Football League after Sunday's loss to the DC Defenders.

The Roughnecks battled it out with the Defenders on the road, but lost some key players during the 23-18 loss at Audi Stadium.

In the first quarter, Roughnecks cornerback Corn Elder gave Houston an early 6-0 lead with an interception returned 98 yards for a touchdown. However, the Defenders responded with a one-yard touchdown scored by their running back Darius Hagans to tie the game, 6-6.

Roughnecks kicker J.J. Molson kicked a 51-yard field goal attempt with two minutes left in the second quarter. In spite of that, Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw a 21-yard touchdown to tight end Briley Moore-McKinney with another lead change, 12-9, over Houston with 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter. To answer back, Molson drilled a 43-yard field goal for the Roughnecks to tie the game, 12-12, just before halftime.

To begin the third quarter, Roughnecks quarterback Reid Sinnett replaced Houston's starting Week 2 quarterback Jarrett Guarantano due to a back injury. Roughnecks' Sinnett connected with fellow wide receiver Keke Chism for a 34-yard touchdown to put Houston up, 18-12. Roughnecks linebacker Reuben Foster, who racked up a total of four tackles, was forced to leave the game late in the third quarter due to an injury. D.C.'s kicker Matt McCrane hit a 43-yard field goal to narrow the deficit to Houston, 18-15.

In the midst of the fourth quarter, Defenders' Ta'amu threw a 17-yard completion to wide receiver Ty Scott to give D.C. the edge, 23-18.

The official in-game attendance for Week 2's game at Audi Field was 15,052.

In Week 3, Houston looks to turn tide when the team travels to Detroit to take on the Michigan Panthers at Ford Field on Sunday, April 14 at 11 a.m. on ABC13.

Roughnecks' 2024 remaining schedule:

Week 3: Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m. on ABC13

Week 4: Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Week 6: Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Week 7: San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Week 8: Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Week 9: Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 26, 1:30 p.m.

Week 10: Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m.