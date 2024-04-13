Houston Roughnecks absorb 34-20 loss to Michigan Panthers, look to bounce back at home in Week 4

DETROIT, Michigan (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks suffered a 34-20 defeat to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Houston now falls to 0-3 on the season in the revamped United Football League.

In the first quarter, Roughnecks quarterback Reid Sinnett rushed for a one-yard touchdown and connected to wide receiver Emmanuel Butler for a two-point conversion to put Houston to an 8-0 start. Panthers kicker Jacob Bates kicked a 46-yard field goal attempt to narrow the lead 8-3.

In the second quarter, Panthers quarterback E.J. Perry rushed for two yards to put Michigan up 9-8. Halfway through the second quarter, Houston's Sinett tried a deep pass but was intercepted by Panthers safety Kai Nacua. Roughnecks kicker J.J. Molson drilled a 25-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the quarter to give Houston an 11-9 lead. With four seconds left in the quarter, Panthers kicker Jake Bates kicked a 25-yard field goal to close the quarter.

Concerning first-half team statistics, Houston had a total of 162 yards, while Michigan had 146. The Roughnecks also completed 11 first downs, while the Panthers had nine first downs.

To begin the third quarter, Panthers' Perry completed a 66-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marcus Simms, which widened Michigan's lead to 20-11. Roughnecks' Molson answered with a 35-yard field-goal attempt to cut the gap to 20-14. Panthers' Perry scored his third touchdown of the game with a 48-yard touchdown run, which helped further a 28-14 lead over Houston. Panthers running back Matt Colburn II rushed for a four-yard touchdown with twelve seconds remaining in the third quarter to extend the lead 34-14.

Midway in the fourth quarter, Houston's Sinnett completed a three-yard touchdown to wide receiver Justin Hall to reduce the margin, 34-20 with Michigan on top.

SEE ALSO: Injury-riddled Roughnecks lose a nail-biter on the road vs. DC Defenders

The Roughnecks look to end its three-game losing streak at home against a Lone Star State rival in the Arlington Renegades in Week 4 on April 21.

Roughnecks' 2024 remaining schedule:

Week 4: Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Week 6: Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Week 7: San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Week 8: Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Week 9: Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 26, 1:30 p.m.

Week 10: Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m.