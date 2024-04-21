Houston Roughnecks earn 1st win in UFL season after cruising past Arlington Renegades at home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a pivotal Week 4 matchup against an in-state adversary, the Houston Roughnecks trounced the Arlington Renegades, 17-9, at Rice Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Roughnecks fans can now put the 0-3 start behind them and rejoice in Houston's first-season victory.

Houston improves to 1-3 in the United Football League this season.

Renegades kicker Jonathan Garibay gave Arlington a 3-0 margin over Houston at the beginning of the first quarter with a 31-yard field goal kick. Roughnecks kicker J.J. Molson responded by making a 25-yard field goal attempt to tie the score 3-3.

Houston took a 9-3 lead in the second quarter when Roughnecks quarterback Reid Sinnett connected with fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Butler for a three-yard touchdown. Sinnett then found tight end Braedon Bowman to complete a two-point conversion pass, which put Houston up 11-3.

Roughnecks running back Mark Thompson extended Houston's lead to 17-3 in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run. Wide receiver Deontay Burnett caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Renegades quarterback Luis Perez halfway through the third quarter, cutting the deficit to Houston 17-9.

For the game, Houston's Sinnett completed 18-of-28 pass attempts for 191 yards and one touchdown pass.

The Roughnecks look to defend home turf against the Birmingham Stallions in Week 5 on Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m.

Roughnecks' 2024 remaining schedule:

Week 5: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Week 6: Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Week 7: San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Week 8: Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Week 9: Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 26, 1:30 p.m.

Week 10: Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m.