arrest

Man seen with tiger in west Houston indicted for evading arrest

EMBED <>More Videos

Murder suspect releases emotional tribute to India the tiger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who made national headlines with a pet tiger was indicted by grand jury on Wednesday for evading arrest.

Victor Cuevas, 26, was arrested in May after he was seen on video with a tiger in west Houston. Cuevas was charged with felony evading arrest after allegedly fleeing from an officer with the Houston Police Department.

At the time of the incident, Cuevas was out of jail for a murder charge unrelated to the tiger incident. The murder charge tied to Cuevas involves an alleged shooting at a shopping center in Fort Bend County.

Note: The video above is from a previous ABC13 report published on June 3 on an emotion tribute Cuevas wrote about the tiger. To read more, click here.

According to records, Cuevas was accused of shooting and killing a man in July 2017. His bond was revoked after the tiger escaped and was charged with evading police.

He's expected back in court on Nov. 16.

RELATED: Victor Cuevas, man linked to India the tiger, released from jail
EMBED More News Videos

Victor Cuevas, whose main claim to fame as the man handling a roaming tiger in Houston, did something that he's done countless times in the past. So, what's next after his latest bond out of jail?



Cuevas caught the attention of many of his Instagram followers in June when he posted an emotional photo caption about the Tiger, whose name is India.

He called the big cat "my best friend, my teammate, my workout buddy, my dance partner, my happiness."

Cuevas paired the tribute with never-before-seen photos and videos of the tiger, including a video of him feeding India out of a bottle as a cub, a video of him dancing with India outside and a video of India chasing Cuevas around the house.

"India was my pride and joy," Cuevas wrote. "Taking care of him and raising him to be the happiest tiger in the world was the highlight of life."

READ MORE: Tiger's handler, who is accused of murder, reveals plans if he kept animal

Cuevas went on to explain that he had been working to purchase land to build an enclosure for the big cat. He said he found a 22-acre property 45 minutes away from Houston and was weeks away from finalizing the purchase.

"One thing I always promised him was that very soon I would buy our land and build him a beautiful enclosure with a swimming pool so we can both swim on those hot Texas days," Cuevas wrote. "He probably heard me tell him that every week. I would promise him that I would do everything I can to raise him to be a old beautiful tiger and that he'll never be apart from us."

India, who was the subject of a citywide search after the viral encounter in May, is now at Black Beauty Ranch, an animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas.

SEE ALSO: India the tiger appears to be loving his new north Texas home
EMBED More News Videos

India seems to be feeling right at home at his new habitat. Adorable video from the Humane Society shows him splashing in a pond and playing with toys.



MORE ABOUT TIGER:
India the tiger safely transferred to North Texas animal sanctuary

EMBED More News Videos

Farewell, India The tiger was loaded up to a trailer and headed out to a ranch to live with other tigers.


Victor Cuevas' bond revocation hearing drags out despite big cat being handed over
EMBED More News Videos

A contentious daylong, back-and-forth hearing resulted in handcuffs being back on Victor Cuevas' wrists as fears rise of the tiger's whereabouts.


Accused murderer who had tiger getting death threats from animal's actual owner, attorney says
EMBED More News Videos

As Victor Cuevas left a Fort Bend County jail Wednesday, the whereabouts of 9-month-old India remained unknown.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestcrimemurderhouston police departmentwild animalscatscourt caseanimal newsinstagraminvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas
3rd person accuses same man of road rage, says he spit in her face
Man charged after road rage confrontation on I-45
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News