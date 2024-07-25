Court reporter says she filed judicial complaint against Judge Kelli Johnson after DWI arrest

After Harris County District Judge Kelli Johnson was arrested for a DWI, court reporter Gail A. Rolen said she filed a judicial complaint.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Judge Kelli Johnson's court reporter, Gail A. Rolen, says she's filed a judicial complaint following months of troubling behavior.

Rolen told Eyewitness News on Wednesday that she filed the complaint on July 11 because of a "significant decline in Judge Johnson's behavior," which she said predates her highly publicized April traffic stop and June DWI arrest.

Rolen has been Johnson's official reporter for the 178th District Court since January 2017 and was there for high-profile trials, including that of A.J. Armstrong.

The complaint comes weeks after Johnson was arrested on a DWI charge when she reportedly admitted that she was on duloxetine, an antidepressant.

Records state the officer determined her to be under the influence of a controlled substance based on her slow movements, emotionless demeanor, and dilated pupils.

As ABC13 first reported, Johnson was absent from the 178th District Court for most of May.

Amanda Cain, communications director for the Administrative Office of the District Courts, initially told ABC13, "No comment," when asked about the judge's absence. Nine days later, though, she said, "Judge Johnson is out for personal matters."

ABC13 broke the story of Judge Johnson's April traffic stop in which Harris County deputies said they suspected her of DWI.

Although she failed parts of a field sobriety test in a dash camera video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News, deputies determined she had passed enough of the test. Johnson was let go with a warning for speeding.

Rolen's full statement to Eyewitness News can be read below:

"Since January of 2024 there has been a significant decline in Judge Johnson's behavior both professionally and personally in and out of court.

Many professionals have been involved due to the nature of her actions and behavior. However, due to an ethical duty to protect the integrity of the judicial system, attorneys and their clients, as well as the public who elected her, I felt I had no alternative but to file a judicial complaint outlining the specifics of her conduct before the traffic stop and June arrest.

Her troubling behavior is ongoing, which has resulted in me filing FMLA to protect my job, until, or if, action will be taken by the Judicial Commission."

ABC13 asked Johnson about the judicial complaint Wednesday.

"I have lots of comments, but I'm not gonna talk to Channel 13," she responded.

ABC13 also reached out to the administrative judge, Susan Brown, who had covered Johnson's cases in June, but she said she has no comment.

Johnson's cases have been reassigned to Brown and visiting judges, Amanda Cain, DCA Communications Director, Administrative Office of the District Courts, said. The cases remain in the 178th District Court.

Cain didn't have a timeframe for how long the judges would be handling Johnson's cases.

When asked if Cain could elaborate on Johnson being out "for personal reasons" and Rolen's judicial complaint, we were told no comment.

