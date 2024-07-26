Texas City police arrest suspected child predator Anthony Alvarado on several charges

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Suspected child predator Anthony Alvarado, 42, was arrested in Texas City on several charges.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to the Texas City Police Department, Alvarado is charged with three counts of indecency with a child and three counts of child endangerment.

He was also charged with unserved bond conditions and outstanding municipal warrants from Texas City.

Alvardo is currently in the Galveston County Jail with bonds totaling $213,270.

ABC13 has contacted the police to obtain more details about the charges and the arrest and is waiting to hear back.