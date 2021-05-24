Victor Cuevas, man linked to India the tiger, released from jail

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10612804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The suspect is now in custody, but the question remains - where is the tiger?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man once seen with a tiger in a west Houston neighborhood has bonded out of jail.Victor Cuevas, 26, posted bond over the weekend. By Monday afternoon, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office shared Cuevas bonded out of jail at 1:05 p.m. He wore a "very wrinkled" suit as he left the jail.Cuevas was originally out of jail for a murder charge unrelated to the tiger incident.The murder charge tied to Cuevas involves an alleged shooting at a strip shopping center in Fort Bend County. According to records, Cuevas is accused of shooting and killing a man in July 2017 and was out on a $125,000 bond.Cuevas was arrested earlier this month after he was seen on video with a tiger in west Houston. Cuevas was charged with felony evading arrest after allegedly fleeing from HPD. He does not face any charges in connection with the tiger that was seen roaming loose in west Houston.A Fort Bend County judge ruled to revoke Cuevas' original murder charge bond in a court hearing last week. His new bond was set at $300,000.Authorities added Cuevas was expected to be fitted for an ankle monitor before his release.The tiger, named India, is now at a North Texas sanctuary.