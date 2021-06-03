Tiger's handler, who is accused of murder, reveals plans if he kept animal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10689610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Victor Cuevas, whose main claim to fame as the man handling a roaming tiger in Houston, did something that he's done countless times in the past. So, what's next after his latest bond out of jail?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10691837" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> India seems to be feeling right at home at his new habitat. Adorable video from the Humane Society shows him splashing in a pond and playing with toys.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10644544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Farewell, India The tiger was loaded up to a trailer and headed out to a ranch to live with other tigers.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10635115" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A contentious daylong, back-and-forth hearing resulted in handcuffs being back on Victor Cuevas' wrists as fears rise of the tiger's whereabouts.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10641842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police said Victor Cuevas' wife told them that her husband has owned India the Tiger for the last nine months when she turned the hundred pound animal in. Watch officials describe how they wagered the handoff.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10621625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Victor Cuevas left a Fort Bend County jail Wednesday, the whereabouts of 9-month-old India remained unknown.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who made national headlines with a pet tiger in west Houston has written a new tribute to the big cat.Victor Cuevas posted an emotional photo caption on Instagram Wednesday night about the Tiger named India.He called the big cat "my best friend, my teammate, my workout buddy, my dance partner, my happiness."Cuevas paired the tribute with never-before-seen photos and videos of the tiger, including a video of him feeding India out of a bottle as a cub, a video of him dancing with India outside and a video of India chasing Cuevas around the house."India was my pride and joy," Cuevas wrote. "Taking care of him and raising him to be the happiest tiger in the world was the highlight of life."Cuevas went on to explain that he had been working to purchase land to build an enclosure for the big cat. He said he found a 22-acre property 45 minutes away from Houston and was weeks away from finalizing the purchase."One thing I always promised him was that very soon I would buy our land and build him a beautiful enclosure with a swimming pool so we can both swim on those hot Texas days," Cuevas wrote. "He probably heard me tell him that every week. I would promise him that I would do everything I can to raise him to be a old beautiful tiger and that he'll never be apart from us."Cuevas has been in the center of the case ever since neighbors saw the big cat escape last month.Cuevas was out on bond for a 2017 murder case in Fort Bend County. His bond was revoked after the tiger escaped and he was charged with evading police, but he's now back out on bond once again.India was finally located and is now at Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas.