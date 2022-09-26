2 adults, 1 teen killed in major car crash in Waller along FM 2920 at Kickapoo Road, DPS says

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- Three women were killed in a major crash along FM 2920 on Sunday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At 11:08 a.m., officers responded to a major vehicle accident on FM 2920 at Kickapoo Road, according to Waller police.

Deputies told Eyewitness News a black Lexus was occupied by three women who were traveling along Kickapoo Road.

The Lexus drove through a flashing red light, instead of stopping, and was T-boned by a white Chevy Silverado LP traveling on FM 2920, according to deputies.

The driver in the Lexus, 53-year-old Vanisri Yalamanchili, and one of the passengers, 20-year-old Meghana Kodali, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

Investigators said a third passenger, who is 16 years old, was taken by Life Flight, but died while en-route to the hospital.