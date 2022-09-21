Banner goes up at San Marcos coffee house near to where Jason Landry lived

One year ago, 21-year-old Jason Landry was traveling to visit his family in Missouri City for the holidays, but his car was found crashed in Luling, and Jason was nowhere to be found.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost two years since Jason Landry went missing, efforts continue to find the Texas State student from Missouri City.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Sept. 17, a banner bringing awareness to Landry's case went up at the Wake of the Dead Coffee House in San Marcos, which is near where he lived. The coffee house would've been along Landry's route home.

The 21-year-old student from Missouri City went missing on Dec. 13, 2020. He was on his way home, but his Nissan Altima was found crashed and abandoned outside of Luling, Texas.

About 900 feet away, outside his car, police found his clothing and a backpack, but no sign of Landry or what happened to him.

There have been seven major searches over the past year, but still no sign of him. There was a glimmer of hope earlier this year when the New York Police Department showed a photo of a man found unresponsive, who resembled Landry. But NYPD later shared that the man was from Yonkers.

There's a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to his return.