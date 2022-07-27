Man found in New York is not missing Texas State student Jason Landry, police said

Jason Landry, the Texas State student who went missing on his way home to Missouri City, hasn't been seen or heard from in nearly two years. There was some hope that he may have resurfaced thousands of miles away from home.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than a year since Jason Landry went missing, and for a couple of hours, family and friends thought their prayers had been answered.

Landry went missing just before Christmas in 2020. He was on his way home from Texas State University to spend the holidays with his family in Sienna. But Landry never made it home.

A day after his disappearance, Landry's vehicle was found crashed in Luling, Texas. His wallet and phone were inside, but there was no sight of Landry.

On Tuesday, there was a glimmer of hope that Jason Landry had been found after the New York Police Department shared on social media platforms a photo of an unidentified man found unconscious and unresponsive in the Bronx.

With the alert out, various people thought the unidentified man resembled Landry. Texas authorities also worked with authorities in New York to make the identification. It was later determined that the man found was not Landry, but rather a man from Yonkers.

Despite the outcome, his family is still holding on to hope they find him alive.

