7-year-old shot at Lakewood Church in critical condition after 2 surgeries

13 Investigates has learned the 7-year-old boy of the Lakewood shooter endured alleged trauma and abuse well before last Sunday's service.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The son of the Lakewood Church shooter was taken off a breathing ventilator on Friday after spending the past two weeks overcoming a bullet wound to his head, according to the boy's family.

The video above is from a previous report.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Walli Carranza said her grandson had to have half of his right skull removed in two surgeries that were completed in less than 24 hours.

After two major surgeries, three surgical interventions, lab tests, imaging, and care from seven specialists, the boy remains in critical condition in the neuro ICU at Texas Children's Hospital, Carranza said.

13 Investigates previously learned the 7-year-old boy, who we are not naming to protect his privacy, endured alleged trauma and abuse well before last Sunday's service.

"She put my grandson in harm's way for seven years," the boy's paternal grandmother, Walli Carranza, said in an interview with ABC13.

As the young boy continues to recover, police are still working to figure out why his mom, Genesse Moreno, brought him and her AR-15 into the church on Feb. 11.

Whether he was shot by his mother or the officers who were shooting at her, remains unknown.

