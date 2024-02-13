Conroe PD tight-lipped on reports involving Lakewood shooter after neighbors claim calling for years

The Lakewood Church shooting suspect has a criminal history and a past with neighbors, but the Conroe Police Department remains silent on her records.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors in Conroe have painted a scary picture of what it was like living next to Lakewood Church shooter Genesse Moreno.

A group spoke to ABC13, who said they'd endured years of Moreno intimidating, threatening, and exhibiting strange behavior toward them, like flashing Nazi salutes.

They said they'd reached out to officials in the city, but nothing was ever done.

"Nobody should have died," one neighbor said on the shooting at Lakewood Church.

Eyewitness News reached out to local officials for any information about past incidents that have been reported regarding Moreno.

ABC13 repeatedly asked for details for every time the Conroe Police Department was called. The department wouldn't immediately give that information; instead, it said to file a public records request, which will take a couple of days to receive that information.

However, Conroe PD sent Eyewitness News a statement that said it looked into its own response and decided everything was handled correctly.

"Conroe Police Department staff have reviewed calls for service related to the Lakewood Church shooting suspect, who resided in Conroe. This review included calls where the shooting suspect was either the 'complainant' and/or a 'suspect.' The review revealed that Conroe police personnel handled the calls appropriately and according to law. Nothing relayed to officers would give authority to arrest or require mental health emergency detention; nor would any of the information have been an indication that the suspect would commit such a heinous crime. The Conroe Police Department has no further information to share at this time. "

Eyewitness News also left a message at Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski's office, but that call was never returned.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has gotten back to ABC13 but largely deferred reporters to the Houston Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations since the shooting took place in the City of Houston.

"We've been talking about this for four years to everybody who needed to know," one neighbor said, who was visibly frustrated.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, but they referred ABC13 to the Conroe Police Department since Moreno was living outside of their jurisdiction.

