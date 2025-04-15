Katy ISD reexamines self-defense policies after fight between boy and girl in classroom goes viral

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight video circulating on social media has Katy ISD's school board considering the district's self-defense policy.

Two Taylor High School students were suspended for a fight that was caught on camera.

The viral video shows a male student slap a girl at the front of the classroom. They both step away, she steps forward, and he begins swinging.

The video continues for about one minute, showing the two tangled on the ground in front of the classroom until they are eventually separated.

In the footage, the teacher appears to be shocked and not doing too much to diffuse the situation.

Both students were suspended for three days because the district said it was a mutual fight.

The girl's father spoke with ABC13, saying his daughter might get kicked off the volleyball team due to her role in the fight, even though she feels she is the victim, and the family plans to press charges.

He said his daughter told him this all started because the football player allegedly had been harassing her all year, and when she told her boyfriend, who is also on the football team, he told the student-athlete to knock it off, and he got angry.

Katy ISD sent ABC13 the following statement:

"The district is aware of an altercation between two students at Taylor High School on Tuesday, March 25. Katy ISD campus administration and police conducted an immediate investigation to verify the details of the altercation and contacted the students' parents/guardians. Once investigated by campus administrators and the Katy ISD Police, students whose behavior violates the Student Code of Conduct face disciplinary consequences in accordance with Katy ISD Discipline Management, the Student Code of Conduct and law enforcement, when appropriate. The safety and well-being of all Katy ISD students is of the utmost importance at every District campus."

The school board held a meeting Monday night to discuss the district's policy regarding self-defense.

According to the district's director of student affairs, the claim of self-defense isn't enough to prevent disciplinary action.

It is written in the district's policy that it could be allowed if a student cannot flee.

However, that has to be determined by an administrator, according to the director of student affairs.

"I'm looking at the policy right now. I think part of the exercise here, besides informational, is to think about if there is any tweaking that needs to be made to the policy going forward," Victor Perez, Katy ISD School Board president, said.

The board asked for data and future discussion on this topic at the end of the meeting.

