Joel Osteen delivers message to Lakewood's members days after shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lakewood Church's pastor, Joel Osteen, plans to go forward with services this coming Sunday, a week after gunshots rang out as the Spanish-language service took place.

On Wednesday, Osteen spoke to the Houston megachurch's members through social media, hoping folks can return with faith and not fear.

"We look back now, and we see the faithfulness of God," Osteen said in a 91-second video. "How he protected and watched over us."

The faith leader also said the two off-duty officers who stopped shooting suspect Genessee Moreno from an even worse tragedy would be honored.

"We'll take time to honor some of the heroes that put their life on the line to keep us safe," Osteen said. "But I know it's going to be a great time, a great time of healing and encouragement."

So far, Moreno was the lone fatality when she exchanged fire with off-duty Houston police and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officers. Police said Moreno brought along her 7-year-old son, who was critically wounded with a gunshot to the head. A man was also shot in the leg and survived.

Lakewood is among the largest congregations in the United States, averaging about 45,000 attendees per week.

According to the Lakewood website, in-person services take place at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

An online service set for the Wednesday evening after the chaos was canceled.

A transcription of Osteen's message to members can be read below:

"Hello, Lakewood family.



We want to tell you how much we love you, how much we've been praying for you.



Yes, it's been a difficult week, something we would have never dreamed with.



We look back now, and we see the faithfulness of God, how he protected and watched over us.



This Sunday, we're going to have special services - time of healing and restoration, time of praise and thanksgiving - thanking God for his angels watching over us for his faithfulness.



Where would we be without the goodness and the mercy of God?



So we hope that you and your family will come out.



Forces would like for us to shrink back, live in fear, afraid of what would happen at the school, the grocery store, or even at church.



But we are not people of fear. We are people of faith.



God has us in the palm of his hand.



This is not the time to shrink back. This is the time to turn to God, to rally together.



Really, we are stronger together.



I've had friends call me from all over the country, saying, 'Joel, we're coming in this Sunday just to be with you, to support you.'



So I hope you'll be there, draw strength from each other.



We'll take time to honor some of the heroes that put their life on the line to keep us safe.



But I know it's going to be a great time, a great time of healing and encouragement.



Also, be challenged as well about living in faith and not fear.



But we are looking forward to seeing you and your family.



Know that we love you very much."

