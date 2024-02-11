Suspect killed, 2 injured in shooting incident at Lakewood Church, police say

An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting was reported at Lakewood Church near the Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in southwest Houston on Sunday, according to police.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an active shooting at the megachurch near the Southwest Freeway shortly after 2 p.m.

In a press conference, Houston police said a woman in her early 30s entered the church on the west side armed with a long rifle wearing a trenchcoat and a backpack. She was reportedly accompanied by a small child between four to five years old and opened fire immediately after entering the building.

Police said two off-duty officers engaged and fired at the female, killing her at the scene. According to authorities, the child was hit and is in critical condition at the hospital.

A 57-year-old man, who police said had nothing to do with the incident, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

As the woman went down, officers reported that she threatened to have a bomb. Officers with the bomb squad searched her car and backpack and found no explosives.

The 2 p.m. Spanish-speaking service was about to begin when the chaos erupted. A witness told Eyewitness News that she heard several shots being fired while in the choir room.

"The whole church started praying and declaring Jesus' name," she said. "I was like, 'This might be the last time I get to pray, that I get to glorify the name of Jesus, so I'm going to do this.'"

The church, which has an average attendance of 45,000 people, was in the middle of a live stream service when shots could be heard going off in the background.

ABC13 crews were at the church where crowds of people, including children, could be seen evacuating the worship center.

Churchgoers are being told to go to Lifetime Fitness at 1 Healthy Way in the Greenway Plaza area to reunite with families after several were separated amid the havoc.

Video shared with Eyewitness News shows a perspective from inside the church when rapid gunfire can be heard, and people begin to scurry.

One man said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots when he ran out of the megachurch with his three young daughters. Authorities have not confirmed how many shots were fired.

The Houston Police Department warns drivers to avoid the area. At 3 p.m., the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Edloe Street closed as authorities continued investigating.

Joel Osteen released the following statement:

"Our community is devastated by today's events and grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement. May the healing hands of God touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort during this difficult time. In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and remember evil will not prevail. God will guide us through the darkest of times. Together, we will rise above this tragedy and stand firm in our commitment to love and support one another. In times like these, our faith is tested, but it is also strengthened. We don't always understand why things like this happen, but we know that God is in control. Please join me in continued prayer for healing and peace."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

"Our hearts are with those impacted by today's tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have been in contact with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas, including Department of Public Safety officers and Texas Rangers, to help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act. Join Cecilia and me in praying for this community during this difficult time and for the brave men and women in blue who acted quickly to respond to this tragedy."

