Man wanted after deadly dog attack and separate murder charge, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is wanted by police after his dogs mauled his neighbor to death on the very day he was warned that they were loose, court records show.

Marshall Garrett, 38, also faces a completely unrelated murder charge in addition to three counts of dog attack resulting in death stemming from the deadly dog attack last month.

According to court records, Garrett's three dogs, all Staffordshire mixes, had a history of escaping their yard on Wayside Village Way near N. Wayside Drive. Eyewitness News obtained video of two of the dogs in a neighbor's backyard last year.

On March 23, cameras at Harriette Phillips' house captured the 65-year-old in her backyard trying to fend off the dogs with a hammer, records state. Then she's heard yelling, "Help. Help," before she falls to the ground and is mauled.

Earlier that day, neighbors had alerted Garrett via text that his dogs were digging and entering Phillips' property. Records show Garrett responded that he was "about to get it resolved." Hours later, Phillips was dead.

Garrett's dogs were euthanized following the fatal incident.

This is not Garrett's first brush with the law. He has a lengthy criminal history and is also a co-defendant in a murder case from October 2024. Police say Garrett and a female suspect, Latrecia Washington, who is also wanted, violently assaulted 69-year-old Alton Martin outside a Family Dollar store on Liberty Road in northeast Houston. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over $140 and Martin later died from his injuries.

Garrett, who was out of jail on bond at the time of the dog attack, for allegedly evading police, remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.

