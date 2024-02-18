'Faith is going to win': Lakewood Church services resume week after shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Services resumed at Lakewood Church a week after shots were fired inside the building in southwest Houston.

A spokesperson for the church would not discuss any increased security measures for the return.

Genesse Moreno, 36, was killed by off-duty law enforcement working at the church on Feb 11. Her 7-year-old son was shot, and a 47-year-old man was hit and survived.

Editor's note: Authorities previously stated the shooting victim is 57 years old. On Sunday, the Houston Police Department corrected his age to 47.

After not having service all week, church services resumed with an 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. service, and there will be a 2 p.m. Spanish language service.

Pastor Joel Osteen started the 11 a.m. service with the message he promised of "restoration and healing."

"Fear is not going to win. Faith is going to win," Osteen said. "This is a special service of unity."

He referenced last week's attack multiple times, saying it could have been much worse.

"These times that shake us to the core can strike panic, he said. But when fear knocks, we answer with faith," Osteen said. "This troubled woman came in and tried to strike fear, he said. This is the time to shine brighter."

The church welcomed children three years and older for special family services for each service, according to the church website.

Law enforcement is still investigating what happened. Houston police said they are investigating this matter as an 'officer-involved shooting' and intend to release body-worn camera video from the officer involved in taking Moreno down within the next 30 days.

Moreno's 7-year-old son remains hospitalized at Texas Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

