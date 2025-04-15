IH-69 Eastex Freeway NB near George R. Brown experiencing heavy delays due to crash and hazmat spill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A hazmat diesel spill turned the Eastex Freeway northbound near the George R. Brown Convention Center into a parking lot Tuesday morning.

SkyEye flew over the area shortly after 8 a.m. along the shoulder, where crews placed a drying agent on the ground.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the crash, but Houston Transtar listed it as an incident as of 5:50 a.m. and said it involved an 18-wheeler, box truck and two other vehicles.

Hours later, only the 18-wheeler remained pulled off to the side.

At last check, drivers were experiencing backup in both directions.

