Make an impact at ABC13's Earth Day E-Cycle Drive in Spring Branch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Join Eyewitness News and help make a difference in Houston at the 18th annual ABC13 Earth Day E-Cycle Drive.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25 | 6 A.M. - 5 P.M.

CompuCycle, 8019 Kempwood Drive, Houston, TX 77055

Each year, thousands of Houstonians take a stand for our environment as they drop off nearly 100,000 lbs. of electronic waste for recycling at our annual drive.

Participation in this drive-thru event is free, and viewers are encouraged to drop off old computers, monitors, printers, smartphones and other electronics.

Once collected, CompuCycle sorts your old electronics, hard drives are wiped clean for your safety, and all materials are then processed for use in new consumer products.

Diverting hundreds of thousands of pounds of e-waste from Houston landfills promotes a healthier city, preventing the release of toxins in our air, soil and water.

In 2024, ABC13 viewers recycled the equivalent of 382 refrigerators worth of electronic waste. The impact was great:

240.92 lbs. of toxic metals diverted

Reduction of 45.37 metric tons of greenhouse gas

Saved 383.72 gallons of oil

Like removing nearly 10 cars from the road

293.60 cubic yards of landfill space saved

3,736,637.20 hours of electricity saved

ABC13's Earth Day E-Cycle Drive holds the Guinness World Record for the largest single day e-waste collection, set in 2014 when we collected 138,174 lbs. of electronics.

CompuCycle is located at 8019 Kempwood Dr., Houston, TX 77055. Business deliveries can be scheduled by calling (713) 869-6700.