Woman shot after denying ride from a stranger in southeast Houston, HPD says

A woman is at the hospital recovering after a complete stranger shot her in the back after denying a man's offer of a ride and advances.

A woman is at the hospital recovering after a complete stranger shot her in the back after denying a man's offer of a ride and advances.

A woman is at the hospital recovering after a complete stranger shot her in the back after denying a man's offer of a ride and advances.

A woman is at the hospital recovering after a complete stranger shot her in the back after denying a man's offer of a ride and advances.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is at the hospital recovering after a complete stranger shot her in the back after denying a man's offer of a ride and advances.

It happened last Monday on Club Creek Drive near the Southwest Freeway and Brays Bayou in southeast Houston. Police say they arrested the man on Friday.

Court documents show 26-year-old Quintet Wilson is accused of shooting at a woman several times after she denied his offer of a ride.

Police say the victim was walking to catch a bus last Monday evening when Wilson offered her a ride.

The 29-year-old woman accepted but while she was in his car, she started to feel really uncomfortable and asked him to stop and let her out, so he did.

HCDAO's says the victim proceeded to catch a bus and went on with her day to her friends house.

What she didn't expect was to find the same man offering her a ride again as she was walking to the bus stop from her friend's house.

At which point, investigators say the woman declined Wilson's offer for a ride. Investigators say Wilson tried to convince the woman to get in his car and stated that she was going to miss her blessing.

"He suffers from high-functioning autism which would have previously been Aspergers and also depression," a public defender in probable cause court over the weekend said.

Investigators say continued to say no and Wilson is reportedly accused of yelling profanities at the woman and making remarks that the victim thought she was better than everyone else. He's accused of shooting at her three times.

"She was shot in her back... Sixteen weeks of recovery and she was a complete stranger. So states requesting a high bond," the attorney representing the state in probable cause court said.

Reps at the district attorney's office say a good Samaritan driving by saw the victim crossing the street after she had been shot and drove her to get help.

Wilson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The court set his bond at $65,000. Wilson has bonded out, and his next court appearance is on May 28.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.