Lakewood Shooting latest: Boy lost part of frontal lobe, grandmother says; Evidence log revealed

ABC13 obtained the investigators' evidence log listing the items seized from Genesse Moreno's home shortly after the Lakewood Church shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bullets, cartridges, bulletproof vests, and a magazine were among the 32 items seized from Lakewood Church shooter Genesse Moreno's home in the rampage's immediate aftermath.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News obtained an evidence log recorded by law enforcement after investigators from multiple agencies, including the FBI, executed a search warrant on the 36-year-old's home on Gulfstream Road in Conroe. The log was one of the many documents that ABC13 sought through open-records requests after the shooting.

Law enforcement has written in documents and told ABC13 in private conversations that explosives were their primary concern during the search.

In a search warrant obtained by ABC13, a Houston police officer wrote that Moreno stated she had a bomb before she was shot and killed at Lakewood. The paperwork says law enforcement found substances consistent with the manufacturing of explosives at Lakewood, as well as a cord, which they worried may have been a detonation cord.

The evidence log shows law enforcement recovered a number of unknown substances from her Conroe home Sunday for further testing.

In terms of writing, law enforcement collected everything from books, posters, and notebooks to electronic devices as they continued their search for a motive. Earlier this week, Houston police stated they had recovered antisemitic writings.

They also collected a white mask that read "Free Gaza Trump" and a book titled "All Remainers are Neo-Nazis." According to law enforcement, "Palestine" was inscribed on Moreno's weapon.

The new findings came on the same day Moreno's former mother-in-law, Rabbi Walli Carranza, provided an update on the health of her 7-year-old grandson, whom authorities said Moreno brought to the Lakewood attack Sunday. The child was shot in the head and remains hospitalized.

"(He) has lost a major part of what makes us who we are.....a portion of his frontal lobe," Carranza wrote on Facebook. "Half of his right skull has to be surgically removed during two surgeries done in less than 24 hours. He was in cardiac arrest multiple times and no one can determine whether he has significant brain activity."

Carranza has been outspoken about what she called failures in the system to stop her former daughter-in-law, whom she said had schizophrenia.

"What is the excuse for those who knew and did nothing and for legislators who refuse to allow red flag laws but do allow anyone to buy an assault weapon," Carranza wrote.

Over the past week, Eyewitness News has reported about Moreno's battle with mental illness. In interviews and legal documents, her neighbors and ex-husband's family said she exhibited violent and erratic behavior.

Only ABC13 showed a neighbor's security camera footage showing Moreno loading up her vehicle hours before she carried out the attack, sending thousands of churchgoers running ahead of a Sunday Spanish service.

The list of collected evidence, as written in the log:

Unknown substance inside plastic bottle

Thumb drive , inside purse

, inside purse Moreno's Texas driver's license , inside bowl on entry table

, inside bowl on entry table 5.56 cartridge , inside entry table

, inside entry table Notebook

Two white-colored, bulletproof, soft-shelled vests

iPad , on dining room table

, on dining room table Magazine containing one 9mm bullet , on dining room table

, on dining room table One 9mm bullet and three .22 bullets , on dining room table

, on dining room table One 9mm bullet , in makeup box on table

, in makeup box on table 223 cartridge , top of bar counter

, top of bar counter Apple cell phone , on kitchen bar

, on kitchen bar Hewlett Packard laptop

Green notebook , in bag on top of nightstand

, in bag on top of nightstand White mask with "Free Gaza Trump," inside black fur coat pocket

inside black fur coat pocket Printed text messages, notes, and notebooks , in a box

, in a box One .22 caliber bullet , on floor

, on floor Two 5.56 cartridges , one inside wood box at bottom of end table, another in green bucket

, one inside wood box at bottom of end table, another in green bucket Seven sheets of handmade poster signs , inside trash can

, inside trash can iPad , top of archway room divider counter

, top of archway room divider counter "All Remainers are Neo-Nazis" book , on dresser

, on dresser Pawn shop receipt

One 9mm bullet and 11 (eleven) 5.56 cartridges , inside power drawer of dresser

, inside power drawer of dresser One 5.56 cartridge, under sink cabinet

under sink cabinet iPad, on floor

ABC13 found Moreno legally purchased the weapon used at Lakewood in December, despite neighbor and family outcries over her mental health.

