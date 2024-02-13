'Why she went to Lakewood, I have no idea,': Ex mother-in-law of shooting suspect speaks to ABC13

Walli Carranza told ABC13 that her former daughter-in-law should have not been allowed to purchase a gun due to her mental health history.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the police continue to uncover a motive after a woman opened fire at Lakewood Church on Sunday, ABC13 spoke with a family member of the suspect who says the past two days have been "hell."

Walli Carranza, the suspect's former mother-in-law, landed in Houston on Monday evening and said the woman the world has known over the past few days is not the woman her son married eight years ago.

She tells ABC13 when she heard about the shooting, something in her gut told her to call Houston police.

"Why she went to Lakewood, I have no idea. They're Protestants. The anti-Semitic part says she would have went to a synagogue. I understand she tried or was trying," Carranza said.

Genesse Moreno, 36, is accused of entering Lakewood Church with her 7-year-old son on Sunday wearing a trench coat and a backpack, armed with an AR-15, and opening fire.

Two off-duty officers engaged in a shootout with Moreno, killing her. Authorities said the 7-year-old was shot in the head and is fighting for his life. A 57-year-old man, not connected to the incident, was shot in the leg but has since been released from the hospital.

"Absolutely no anger from any of us to those officers who had to do what they did on Sunday. I was a police chaplain for many years, and there is no choice but to neutralize a situation when there is grave danger," Carranza said.

Moreno's ex-mother-in-law, who lives in Mexico, told ABC13 that Moreno was living with schizophrenia and was taking medication. Carranza said that with her former daughter-in-law's condition, she shouldn't have been able to purchase a gun due to her mental health status.

The Houston Police Department said the AR-15 used in the shooting was legally purchased in December. Investigators additionally recovered a .22 caliber rifle at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined there was a pro-Palestinian message written on the gun, but at a press conference on Monday with HPD, authorities said a sticker on one of the weapons only read "Palestine."

A search warrant was executed on the Conroe home where the suspect reportedly lived, and police said they discovered "anti-Semitic" writings, but Moreno's ex-mother-in-law says there is no correlation to the shooting.

In a post on Facebook Carranza said the following: "Although my former daughter-in-law raged against Israel and Jews in a pro-Palestinian rant yesterday, this has nothing to do with Judaism or Islam. Nothing! But this is what happens when reckless and irresponsible reporting lets people with severe mental illness have an excuse for violence."

Carranza also acknowledged the custody battle between her son and the suspect, saying that she tried to step in and get guardianship but says Moreno was able to convince a Montgomery County judge to let her son remain in her custody.

As for her 7-year-old grandson who was injured, Carranza said he was in prenatal care for weeks when he was born and fought for his life, just as he is now.

