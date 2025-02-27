Deputies shoot and kill man who was allegedly damaging gas pumps and 'acting erratically'

ABC13 video shows one gas pump with the screen ripped off with wires exposed. The suspect reportedly got a Taser away from a deputy during the struggle, and that's when things really escalated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies shot a man who they say was acting erratically at a north Harris County gas station overnight.

The man later died at the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It all unfolded just after 3 a.m. Thursday at a gas station off the I-45 North Freeway at West Road.

A bystander initially called 911, saying a man was acting erratically and tearing up the gas pumps.

ABC13 video from the scene shows damage to the pumps. One has the screen ripped off with wires exposed. HCSO said the suspect did all of the damage with his bare hands.

According to Asst. Chief J. Nanny, at first, the suspect started to comply with deputies, but then, he started to resist, and that's when things took a turn.

Nanny said the suspect started fighting with the two deputies involved and they both used their Tasers on him, but he kept resisting. That's when one of the deputies shot the man multiple times in the torso.

"In the beginning, he started to comply. He laid down, they got one handcuff on him, and at that point, he started to resist and attempted to disarm the deputy, who had a Taser out at the time," Nanny said.

Nanny went on to say later that the suspect actually got a Taser away from one of the deputies during the struggle, and that's when things really escalated.

The sheriff's office clarified that the female deputy who shot the suspect wasn't hurt. A male deputy was taken to the hospital with facial injuries and is expected to be OK.

Officials have not yet identified the man who was killed. They said he was 36 years old.

According to HCSO, the female deputy who fired the shots has been with the department for 15 years, and the male deputy who was hurt has been with them for seven.

