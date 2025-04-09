HISD prepares to pay teachers based on their students' performance next school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The school district is moving forward with plans to pay teachers based on student performance, but some educators disagree with the new "teacher pay performance model."

"It's a positive change for teachers," chief of schools, Sandi Massey, said.

In a video interview released by HISD's media team, the Chief of Schools, Sandi Massey, said teachers that are effective will be getting compensated for their performance through an evaluation system beginning next school year.

"One teacher might be making $20,000 more than another teacher because they're deemed to be highly effective by someone who is not in the classroom with them," Houston Federation of Teachers Jackie Anderson said.

Teachers will be evaluated through the teacher excellence system known as TES. The evaluation scores will be based on quality of instruction, student achievement, campus action plan, and planning and professionalism.

Based on those evaluations, some teachers who are deemed exemplary could get paid approximately $92,000, while someone who is deemed unsatisfactory could make $64,000.

District leaders say for the first four years of this program, if a teacher drops in evaluation, they will not see a drop in salary.

"In the end of the day, yes, it's about our teachers, but more importantly, it's about the children and whether or not they have the best quality we can possibly give them, and that starts with an effective teacher in the classroom," Superintendent Mike Miles said.

The President of the Houston Federation of Teachers says many teachers are not happy with the new system. She calls it unfair and believes it will create division among educators.

"Just pay teachers. Just pay them like professionals and stop all the schemes and all the games and stop all of these things that are redone over and over again," Anderson said,

She says if teachers are focused on how big their checks are going to be, it will create an unnurturing environment and hurt student achievement and growth.

HISD sent the following statement to parents:

Dear HISD Families,

We want to share an exciting update about an important change coming to the District.

We believe every child in every classroom deserves a great teacher every day. We believe that great teaching should be recognized and rewarded. With this goal at the forefront, HISD announced today that a new pay-for-performance model will be adopted starting in the 2026 -2027 school year. It ties teacher compensation directly to their impact on student academic growth and achievement.

This shift is designed to help HISD recruit, retain, and reward the very best educators for our students, because we know that high-quality instruction starts with an effective teacher in the classroom, and is the biggest driver of student success.

To learn more about teacher pay-for-performance in HISD, watch the full conversation with Superintendent Mike Miles and Chief of Schools Sandi Massey on HISD NOW.

