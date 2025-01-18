Funeral service announced for fallen deputy following procession that stretched 100 vehicles long

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Services have been announced for fallen Brazoria County Sheriff's Deputy Jesus "Jesse" Vargas who was shot to death on Wednesday.
Visitation:
Sunday, Jan. 19
Grace Church Houston
14505 Gulf Freeway
Houston, TX 77034
6PM - 8PM
Funeral service:
Monday, Jan. 20
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
110 E. South Street
Alvin, TX 77511
Services are open to the public.
A somber procession for Vargas took place Friday afternoon, beginning at the Texas Medical Center and ending in Pearland.
Almost 100 law enforcement vehicles from Brazoria, Harris, and several surrounding counties slowly escorted the fallen deputy's body down Highway 288, into Pearland, and finally to the South Park Funeral Home.
Vargas was shot and killed on Wednesday when he tried to arrest a wanted fugitive in Houston.
He and a partner had tracked suspect Robert Lee Davis to a shopping center at Stella Link and the South Loop. As Vargas approached Davis's truck, the deputy was shot multiple times.
Davis, the suspect, would be the subject of a massive manhunt for several hours. He was found by K-9 Rocky inside a dumpster several hours later.
Davis shot the dog twice before the man was shot and killed by police.
K-9 Rocky survived.
Vargas leaves behind a wife and three daughters.
