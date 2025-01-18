Funeral service announced for fallen deputy following procession that stretched 100 vehicles long

Funeral services were announced Friday for fallen Brazoria County Sheriff's Deputy Jesus "Jesse" Vargas who was shot by a suspect earlier this week.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Services have been announced for fallen Brazoria County Sheriff's Deputy Jesus "Jesse" Vargas who was shot to death on Wednesday.

Visitation:

Sunday, Jan. 19

Grace Church Houston

14505 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX 77034

6PM - 8PM

Funeral service:

Monday, Jan. 20

St. John The Baptist Catholic Church

110 E. South Street

Alvin, TX 77511

Services are open to the public.

A somber procession for Vargas took place Friday afternoon, beginning at the Texas Medical Center and ending in Pearland.

Almost 100 law enforcement vehicles from Brazoria, Harris, and several surrounding counties slowly escorted the fallen deputy's body down Highway 288, into Pearland, and finally to the South Park Funeral Home.

Vargas was shot and killed on Wednesday when he tried to arrest a wanted fugitive in Houston.

He and a partner had tracked suspect Robert Lee Davis to a shopping center at Stella Link and the South Loop. As Vargas approached Davis's truck, the deputy was shot multiple times.

Davis, the suspect, would be the subject of a massive manhunt for several hours. He was found by K-9 Rocky inside a dumpster several hours later.

Davis shot the dog twice before the man was shot and killed by police.

K-9 Rocky survived.

Vargas leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.