Drunk driver sentenced to life for killing Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constable in 2022 crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who killed Harris County Pct. 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis in a fiery crash back in 2022 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Chavis was a wife and devoted mother who once served in the U.S. military. She died three years ago on the Beltway near Fondren when Adolfo Serrano crashed into her patrol car.

Before the impact, several people called 911 about Serrano's erratic driving. Chavis was in position to pull him over, and that's when he slammed into her car.

According to authorities, Serrano admitted to officers that he had been drinking before the crash.

Records show he had previously been convicted of DWI in Brazoria County in 2014 and assaulting a family member in 2009.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, it took the jury less than 20 minutes to find him guilty of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday.

Eyewitness News heard from Chavis' mother after the jury imposed their punishment.

"Harris County has stood by our family, Jennifer's family. From the very beginning, it's not just one organization, but it's multiple agencies and multiple law enforcement. Precinct 7 was Jennifer's family, and now it's our family," Chavis' mother said. "(I want to thank) the jurors who showed up today, who really stood up and supported my daughter with the guilty verdict then with the sentencing to life."

"Jennifer was taken from us much too soon. We love her. We miss her. She is missed daily. She'll never be forgotten," Chavis' mother added.

When asked about Serrano's life sentence, she said, "It's well deserved. That's how I feel."

