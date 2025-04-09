Fort Bend County Judge KP George vows to stay in office and fight charges despite calls to step down

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As calls grow for him to step down, a defiant Fort Bend County Judge KP George stood with attorneys vowing not to step down following his latest arrest.

Days after walking out of jail, Fort Bend County Judge KP George walked up to our cameras on Tuesday. He didn't talk, but his attorneys had plenty to say.

"This isn't about the truth," attorney Jared Woodfill said. "This isn't about justice. This is about weaponizing the district attorney's office in an effort to take out a political opponent."

On Friday, George was charged with money laundering involving funds from $30,000 to $150,000. Prosecutors accuse him of illegally taking campaign money six years ago and tampering with a campaign finance report.

George said it was a loan he repaid himself, which isn't illegal. His attorneys, though, hinted he may have done something wrong.

"People make mistakes on campaign reports," Woodfill said. "It happens all the time."

His attorneys say politicians can change campaign finance reports. According to court documents, the time period in question is from Jan. 12 to April 22, 2019.

ABC13 obtained the campaign finance report. It shows no loan repayment.

Eyewitness News asked his attorney if George removed it. He didn't deny it.

"If you have that complaint, you first go to the Texas Ethics Commission," Woodfill explained. "You file a complaint and describe all the things that you just described."

Legal experts said normally, that is what you would do. However, this isn't George's only legal issue.

He also faces charges connected to an online fake racism case involving a former staffer. Attorney Michael Wynne, who's not connected to the George case, has been involved in other political corruption cases.

He said, considering George's legal situation, he understands the latest charge, but it's not normal.

"The dollar amounts are usually far, far higher, and the circumstances are far more egregious where you're using money from some third party," Wynne explained.

As the case plays out, George continues to serve as county judge. Although, republican commissioners Andy Meyers and Vincent Morales have called for him to step down.

On Tuesday, Democratic commissioner Grady Prestage told ABC13 that George shouldn't step down. However, fellow Democratic commissioner Dexter McCoy said he should leave.

"The mere fact that you and I are talking about this issue instead of talking about how we're going to make Fort Bend County more affordable for our residents, or to make sure people have access to healthcare," McCoy said. "The fact that people feel like they're not being heard by their representatives, that alone is telling you it's time for us to move on."

"It's taking away from county business," Morales explained. "The day to day. Business that needs to be conducted."

But George said he won't step down, and he plans to fight multiple charges as he serves as county judge.

"This man is innocent," defense attorney Terry Yates said. "He's done nothing wrong. Nothing criminally wrong."

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office called George's attorneys' claims ridiculous, and they plan to fight the allegations in court.

While George's attorneys talked about these charges in the historic county courthouse ahead of the commissioners court, we haven't seen them in the criminal courthouse yet.

George isn't due in court on the charges for another month.