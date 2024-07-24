Houston's Goodnight Hospitality and Tatemó could be awarded with Michelin Stars

The Michelin Guide will give the exclusive award to restaurants in five Texas cities, including Houston, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The Michelin Guide will give the exclusive award to restaurants in five Texas cities, including Houston, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The Michelin Guide will give the exclusive award to restaurants in five Texas cities, including Houston, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The Michelin Guide will give the exclusive award to restaurants in five Texas cities, including Houston, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Michelin Guide, an exclusive restaurant award, is coming to five Texas cities including Houston, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

ABC13 spoke with two culinary hopefuls about the award and how they see the program impacting the city known for its endless eating options.

"Huge food city, I think one of the most exciting food cities in the country," Felipe Riccio, owner and chef with Goodnight Hospitality, said.

From the modest taco truck to fine dining tasting menus, there is something for everyone.

Tatemó owner and chef Emmanuel Chavez said this is a way to increase tourism. These awards will also attract and keep excellent cooks in Houston who might otherwise leave to work at a Michelin-starred restaurant elsewhere.

"It allows us to open more job opportunities cause we're busier than ever, and we can hire more people, educate more people, and inspire our staff to maybe one day open something up down the line or what it's like to achieve something from nothing," Chavez said.

Chefs at both restaurants say the program is a welcome sight, but the price tag attached to bringing the Michelin Guide to Texas is steep.

Both restaurants are potential recipients for the first round of Houston Michelin Stars.

Our reporting partners at Culture Map report that Houston First will pay $90,000 a year for the next three years alone, out of a total of $270,000. Travel Texas, the state tourism board, is also working with Michelin, but the guide says contracts are private, so it's unclear how much the state is paying.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Michelin and Travel Texas but has not heard back.

Riccio says in his eyes, the payoff is worth the price.

"It can help with talent retention, talent deposition, and the guest. If a guest is excited to see a restaurant they love or don't know on a list like Michelin, it would drive them to that place," Riccio said.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.