Homicide investigation underway after human skull found at Memorial Park, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after they say a skull was found at Memorial Park on Saturday.

A passerby spotted the remains at about 4:23 p.m. near a wooded area where Memorial Drive and Woodway meet, police said.

Homicide investigators arrived at the scene and confirmed it was a human skull.

Police said the skull was not found near any homeless encampment.

There is no indication of how long it may have been there or how the person died.

