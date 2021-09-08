Human skull and several bones found in northeast Harris County wooded area, HCSO says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2599882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation continues into the death of an industrial worker, but here's what we know so far

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Civilian contractors came upon human remains in a wooded area tucked away in northeast Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday.The investigation was centered on an area near Suburban and Winfield roads, which is about five miles from the Eastex Freeway.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it received the original call just before 1:30 p.m.Lt. David Fusilier with the sheriff's office told ABC13 they found a human skull and several bones. He said no one was in the area at the time of the discovery.The area was also the site of an industrial accident that happened on July 21.In this incident, the sheriff's office said a man was working on an oil rig when the back of it fell on him.The victim was in his late 30s.A second person was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.