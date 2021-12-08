human remains found

Police investigating human skeletal remains found in front of home in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in northeast Houston.

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon in the 9900 block of Valley Lake Drive, near Tidwell Road, police said.

According to police, the remains were found along the roadway in front of a residence.

An investigation is underway for more on what happened. We will continue to update our story as more information becomes available.

