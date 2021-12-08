Police investigating human skeletal remains found in front of home in northeast Houston

Homicide detectives are on scene of human skeletal remains found about noon along the roadway, in front of a residence in the 9900 block of Valley Lake Drive near Tidwell Road.



No other information is known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/zMPqZLDoLs — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in northeast Houston.The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon in the 9900 block of Valley Lake Drive, near Tidwell Road, police said.According to police, the remains were found along the roadway in front of a residence.An investigation is underway for more on what happened. We will continue to update our story as more information becomes available.