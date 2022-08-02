HPD investigating after landscaping crew finds skull in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a landscaping crew found a human skull in southeast Houston, according to police.

The discovery was made Tuesday afternoon. Houston police said the crew found a human skull in the 1300 block of Highway 225 near Scarborough and called police at about 12:40 p.m.

Homicide detectives are headed to the scene, according to HPD. No additional information was disclosed.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.