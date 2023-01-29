Fatal crash reported on HOV lane on I-45 N northbound and W Gulf Bank Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash on the North Freeway was reported Sunday morning, where one person has been confirmed dead.

Drivers should expect delays on I-45 N northbound between W. Gulf Bank and Mt. Houston Road.

The crash was reported on the HOV lane at about 5:45 a.m. by Houston Transtar.

Houston Metro officials said one person was killed in the crash, and a few others were transported to the hospital, although an exact number was not given.

Closures along the freeway include the left shoulder, center, and HOV lanes, as well as the opposing left shoulder and one opposing mainlane.

