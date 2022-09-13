All lanes blocked on I-10 eastbound at Dairy Ashford after deadly crash with 18-wheeler

Heads up! You'll want to avoid I-10 eastbound near Dairy Ashford as crews investigate what led up to a crash that left at least one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! All lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Dairy Ashford are closed after a deadly crash on Tuesday.

The crash was reported just before noon. It appeared that an 18-wheeler collided with a passenger car.

It was unclear exactly what led up to the crash and if the person who died was in the car or the truck.

Houston police encouraged drivers to find an alternate route as backups grew.

