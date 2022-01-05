rodeo houston

RodeoHouston lineup 2022: Who will join George Strait, Bun B and others? Full announcement tonight

RodeoHouston to reveal star-studded concert lineup Wednesday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The start of a new year means it's almost rodeo time.

Before the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo returns in late February after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we'll learn which music stars are set to take the concert stage.

It may as well be considered a rodeo tradition at this point to find out who the highly-anticipated show will be bringing.

In early December, organizers revealed the music genres slated for each night of the event in 2022.

The rodeo already confirmed Cody Johnson as the starring act to kick the 21-day event off on Feb. 28, 2022. George Strait and opening act Ashley McBryde are the closing night's artists on March 20.


Other acts already announced include rapper Bun B's H-Town Takeover for Black Heritage Day on March 11 and Parker McCollum on March 12.

But now it's time to fill in the rest of the blanks on the calendar.

At 7 p.m. tonight, the rodeo will announce the entertainment lineup in a stream on its Facebook page.

The lineup will also be posted immediately after the announcement on the RodeoHouston website and social media pages.

Ticket sales are set for eight days later on Thursday, Jan. 13. Tickets start at $20 plus a $4 convenience fee, the rodeo said.

There's a lot to look forward to with the rodeo's return, including the celebration of the event's 90th anniversary.

The 2022 event will also be the first-time that the rodeo will have a Christian music night, which is scheduled for March 3.

The 2022 RodeoHouston genre calendar, with previously announced acts on their dates. (Courtesy: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)



