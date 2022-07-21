Investigation underway after man's body found on train tracks in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in southeast Houston overnight.
The man was found on some train tracks after Union Pacific called 911 at about 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.
Authorities said there were no witnesses at the scene and do not know when or if the person was hit by a train.
The body has not yet been identified, but police are conducting an investigation.
