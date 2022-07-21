body found

Investigation underway after man's body found on train tracks in southeast Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man's body found on train tracks in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found in southeast Houston overnight.

The man was found on some train tracks after Union Pacific called 911 at about 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Houston police investigating body found in Buffalo Bayou

Authorities said there were no witnesses at the scene and do not know when or if the person was hit by a train.

The body has not yet been identified, but police are conducting an investigation.

SEE ALSO: Body found wrapped in blanket and duct taped in southwest Houston ditch, police say
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimetrain accidenttrain crashman killedunidentified personinvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Man walking dog finds victim dead from gunshot near North Shore HS
Houston police investigating body found in Buffalo Bayou
Body found in ditch, wrapped in blanket in SW Houston, police say
TOP STORIES
4 carjacking suspects ejected from stolen Jeep in deadly chase crash
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Missing disabled mom, 7-year-old son found wandering in streets: HPD
Ex-cop gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
Record-breaking heat Thursday but a slight chance of rain Friday
Man bites woman's father during argument where gun was fired, HPD says
JJ Watt offers to pay for funeral for Houston woman's grandpa
Show More
Kemah mayor and council members left in dysfunction after mudslinging
Residents in Sugar Land neighborhood fed up with feral hogs
Biden announces executive actions on climate change
Fort Bend school's kids forced to adapt to campus' year-long closure
16-year-old killed in Alief-area hit-and-run was refugee from Egypt
More TOP STORIES News