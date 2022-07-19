Body found wrapped in blanket and duct taped in southwest Houston ditch, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found wrapped in a blanket in southwest Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.At about 9 a.m., HPD officers responded to a call of a possible body found in a roadside ditch at 8900 Brae Acres Road.Investigators said the body was wrapped in a black blanket, duct taped, then wrapped in a red sheet.The victim's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.